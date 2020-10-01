Edward "Ed" GreenHouma - Edward "Ed" Green departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at AMG Specialty Hospital, Houma, LA. He was 65 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Vivian Green; 2 sons, Quintrelle Green (Cheryl) and Gabriel Larry Tillman (Danielle); 3 brothers, Lawrence (Dora), Lionel and Johnell (Patricia) Green; 4 Audrey McPherson (Donald), Joyce Tyler (Ronald), Eula Brooks and Elaine Johnson (Jerome); 1 uncle; 12 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Rosetta and Lawrence Green; 1 sister, Ella Mae Every. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at