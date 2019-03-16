|
|
Edward "Eddie" Houston Sr., 63, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 5:09 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at St. Luke Community Center, 300 E. 11th Street in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Odomes Houston; sons, Edward Houston Jr. (Marinda), David Willis Jr. and Michael Savoy Jr.; daughters, Lola Houston, Leshecca Houston-Norman (Orenthal), and Barbara Cook; 10 grandchildren; brothers, James and Harold Houston; sister, Adrina Houston; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Celestine Houston; grandmother, Alice Houston; and uncle, Claude "Petie" Houston.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019