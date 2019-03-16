Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Houston Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Houston Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Houston Sr. Obituary
Edward "Eddie" Houston Sr., 63, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 5:09 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at St. Luke Community Center, 300 E. 11th Street in Thibodaux.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Odomes Houston; sons, Edward Houston Jr. (Marinda), David Willis Jr. and Michael Savoy Jr.; daughters, Lola Houston, Leshecca Houston-Norman (Orenthal), and Barbara Cook; 10 grandchildren; brothers, James and Harold Houston; sister, Adrina Houston; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Celestine Houston; grandmother, Alice Houston; and uncle, Claude "Petie" Houston.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.