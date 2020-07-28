1/1
Edward J. Goubert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. "Mickey" Goubert, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 83.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his son, Edward "E.J." Goubert Jr. and wife Paula Matherne Goubert; grandson, Matthew Goubert; great-grandson, Kade Goubert; and brother, Raymond Goubert.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Goubert; son, Ronny Goubert Sr.; grandsons, Dustin, Steven, and Mickey Goubert; parents, August Goubert Sr. and Lena Vidal Goubert; brothers, August Jr., John, and Henry Goubert; and sisters, Augustine Grillet, Mabile Esteve, and Lena Goubert.

He was a Welder for 30 years, and then went on to work as a custodian for Bayou Blue Elementary until his retirement. He will be dearly missed by all his loved ones.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved