Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Edward J. Legendre


1921 - 2020
Edward J. Legendre Obituary
Edward J. "Noc Da" Legendre, 98, passed away peacefully at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born on Dec. 5, 1921, he was a native of Choctaw and resident of Chackbay.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors and graveside service will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Cemetery along with a graveside service for Mrs. Joyce Legendre who passed away in December of 2019.

He is survived by his son, Gene Legendre and wife Therese; daughters, Loretta Elliott and husband David, Imogene Chauvin and husband Mark, Leila Legendre and Ruth Thornhill; and grandchildren, Ricky, Mickey and Lonny Legendre, Kim L. Boudreaux, Bart Elliott, Jessica C. Dunham, Jason Chauvin, Brooke Champagne and Blake Thornhill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Klebert and Rosine Rodrigue Legendre; sister Agnes L. Boudreaux; and half-brothers Gerard Rodrigue, Sr. and Roy Rodrigue Sr.

Edward was a former Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputy under the Tardo administration. He was a World War II veteran serving Medical Unit 785th Tank BN as an ambulance driver and sharpshooter rifleman.

He enjoyed farming, duck carving and dancing.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lafourche home for the Aged and Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home for their excellent care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
