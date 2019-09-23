|
|
Edward J. "Brother" St. Pierre Sr., 90, a native and resident of Mathews, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Holy Savior Catholic Church.
Edward is survived by his son, Edward Jr. (Connie); daughters, Celeste Acosta (Kenneth), Christine and Ann St. Pierre; three grandchildren, Brittany Malone (Michael), Jeremy and Amanda St. Pierre; and one great-granddaughter, Presley Grace St. Pierre.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Eunice Boudreaux St. Pierre; parents, Louis and Alida Matherne St. Pierre; brother, Edmond St. Pierre; and sister, Bertha S. Guidry.
He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a parishioner of St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend special thanks for the help and support to Mr. St. Pierre's care to The Broadway Elder Living & Rehabilitation and Notre Dame Hospice.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019