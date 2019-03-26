Home

Edward J. Thibodeaux Jr.

Edward J. Thibodeaux Jr.
Edward J. Thibodeaux Jr., 82, a native of Lockport and a resident of Tumbling Shoals, Ark., for the past two years, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Scott Thibodeaux and wife, Kathie Breaux Thibodeaux; daughter, Jody Thibodeaux Bissonnette and husband, Keith Bissonnette; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Ledet Thibodeaux; son, Wayne Thibodeaux; parents, Edward Thibodeaux Sr. and Adele Keller Thibodeaux; great-grandson, Owen Matherne; and sister, Irma Toups and husband, Alvin Toups.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
