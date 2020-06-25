Edward Johnson, Jr.

Edward "Big Deuce" Johnson, Jr. departed this life on Sunday June 14, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux. He was 61, a native of Napoleonville.



Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26 and visitation on Saturday June 27 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Cemetery.



Edward is survived by his wife, Regina Johnson; mother, Myrtle Johnson; sons, Jeremiah Johnson, Edward Johnson, Jonathan Brooks, Jude Johnson and Julian Johnson; daughters, Nadia Andrews, Qunita Green and Jewel Johnson; brothers, Jerome, Rodney, Clifton and Kevin Johnson; sisters, Cyd Johnson, Shelia J. Smith, Cassandra J. Joseph, Melissa J. Walker and Karen J. Carter; and 13 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Johnson Sr.; and son, Dude Edwin Johnson.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.





