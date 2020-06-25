Edward Johnson, Jr.
Edward "Big Deuce" Johnson, Jr. departed this life on Sunday June 14, 2020 at his residence in Thibodaux. He was 61, a native of Napoleonville.

Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26 and visitation on Saturday June 27 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Cemetery.

Edward is survived by his wife, Regina Johnson; mother, Myrtle Johnson; sons, Jeremiah Johnson, Edward Johnson, Jonathan Brooks, Jude Johnson and Julian Johnson; daughters, Nadia Andrews, Qunita Green and Jewel Johnson; brothers, Jerome, Rodney, Clifton and Kevin Johnson; sisters, Cyd Johnson, Shelia J. Smith, Cassandra J. Joseph, Melissa J. Walker and Karen J. Carter; and 13 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Johnson Sr.; and son, Dude Edwin Johnson.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
