Edward Joseph Beauty, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the New First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1114 Church St. in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sandria Lewis Beauty, son Edward J. Beauty Jr. (Kelly), daughter Tonja K. Beauty, grandchildren Matthew and Marcus Beauty, brother Marvin Beauty (Yvonne), sisters Lianna Coleman (Benjamin), Josie and Rosie Beauty; Rebecca Scott, Katherine Beamon, Brenda Parker (Ronald), Elaine Smith (George), and Lorraine Coleman (Stevie); and sisters-in-law Rebecca Aubert and Blondia Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Sr. and Mable Beauty; brother Melvin Beauty Jr., sister Dianna Bolden, in-laws Clifford and Elsie Lewis, brothers-in-law Wilfred Scott, James Aubert and Walter Moore and sister-in-law Clara N. Lewis.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
