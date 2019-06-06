Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Beauty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Beauty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Joseph Beauty Obituary
Edward Joseph Beauty, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the New First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1114 Church St. in Houma. Burial will follow in St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sandria Lewis Beauty, son Edward J. Beauty Jr. (Kelly), daughter Tonja K. Beauty, grandchildren Matthew and Marcus Beauty, brother Marvin Beauty (Yvonne), sisters Lianna Coleman (Benjamin), Josie and Rosie Beauty; Rebecca Scott, Katherine Beamon, Brenda Parker (Ronald), Elaine Smith (George), and Lorraine Coleman (Stevie); and sisters-in-law Rebecca Aubert and Blondia Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Sr. and Mable Beauty; brother Melvin Beauty Jr., sister Dianna Bolden, in-laws Clifford and Elsie Lewis, brothers-in-law Wilfred Scott, James Aubert and Walter Moore and sister-in-law Clara N. Lewis.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now