Edward Joseph "Pookie" Cedotal Sr., a native of New Orleans and resident of Labadieville, passed away peacefully at his home on June 23, 2020, at the age of 83.



He enjoyed dancing, woodworking and building things with his hands. He adored spending time with his family and friends, especially his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty. He was a kind and gentle soul to all who knew him.



He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; three daughters, Darrelyn Hutson (Ray), Tammy Cedotal and Melissa Giandelone (Lane); four sons, Jeffrey Cedotal (Mary), Bernard Cedotal (Michele), Edward Cedotal Jr. and Jeremy Cedotal; three sisters, Jane Morris, Virgie McGriff and Betty Teuton; 10 grandchildren, Chelyn, Cedotal, Brittany Bell (Ty), Hanna Giandelone, Jenna Giandelone, Meegen Cedotal, Blake Cedotal, Antoine Cedotal, Alexandre Cedotal, Joshua Hutson and Michael Hutson (Heather); two great-grandchildren, Emily Bell and Natalie Bell; along with numerous of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubin and Marie Chedotal.



Private services will be held for the immediate family at this time.





