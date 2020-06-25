Edward Joseph Cedotal Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Joseph "Pookie" Cedotal Sr., a native of New Orleans and resident of Labadieville, passed away peacefully at his home on June 23, 2020, at the age of 83.

He enjoyed dancing, woodworking and building things with his hands. He adored spending time with his family and friends, especially his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty. He was a kind and gentle soul to all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; three daughters, Darrelyn Hutson (Ray), Tammy Cedotal and Melissa Giandelone (Lane); four sons, Jeffrey Cedotal (Mary), Bernard Cedotal (Michele), Edward Cedotal Jr. and Jeremy Cedotal; three sisters, Jane Morris, Virgie McGriff and Betty Teuton; 10 grandchildren, Chelyn, Cedotal, Brittany Bell (Ty), Hanna Giandelone, Jenna Giandelone, Meegen Cedotal, Blake Cedotal, Antoine Cedotal, Alexandre Cedotal, Joshua Hutson and Michael Hutson (Heather); two great-grandchildren, Emily Bell and Natalie Bell; along with numerous of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubin and Marie Chedotal.

Private services will be held for the immediate family at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved