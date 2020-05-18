|
|
Edward Joseph Chiasson, Sr. "Mr. Shorty," 85, died at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born on Oct. 21, 1934, he was a native of Chackbay and resident of Thibodaux.
Public services will be scheduled at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Elizabeth R. Chiasson; children, Edward "Pecan" Chiasson Jr. (Janice), Kim Henis (David) and Dean Landry (Tina); grandchildren, Tabitha Stein, Dallas Landry, Kameron Heinis, Brandy Broussard and Christine O'Neil; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Hebert and Lonnie Hebert; and sisters, Melodia H. Lombas, and Eve H. Crochet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicien Chiasson, Annette C. Hebert; 1st wife, Shirley Lirette Chiasson; and grandson, Jason Chiasson.
Edward, affectionately known to many as "Mr. Shorty," "Ginny Cake" and "Johnny," was a painter at Nicholls State University for 26 years. He loved yard work and was a jack of all trades. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend. He always had a smile and was willing to help everyone. He loved all animals, especially his pets Sage, Basil, T-Bone, Danielle, Percy, Killer Dog and Cookie.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 18 to May 19, 2020