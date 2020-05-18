Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Chiasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Chiasson Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Joseph Chiasson Sr. Obituary
Edward Joseph Chiasson, Sr. "Mr. Shorty," 85, died at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born on Oct. 21, 1934, he was a native of Chackbay and resident of Thibodaux.

Public services will be scheduled at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Elizabeth R. Chiasson; children, Edward "Pecan" Chiasson Jr. (Janice), Kim Henis (David) and Dean Landry (Tina); grandchildren, Tabitha Stein, Dallas Landry, Kameron Heinis, Brandy Broussard and Christine O'Neil; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Hebert and Lonnie Hebert; and sisters, Melodia H. Lombas, and Eve H. Crochet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicien Chiasson, Annette C. Hebert; 1st wife, Shirley Lirette Chiasson; and grandson, Jason Chiasson.

Edward, affectionately known to many as "Mr. Shorty," "Ginny Cake" and "Johnny," was a painter at Nicholls State University for 26 years. He loved yard work and was a jack of all trades. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend. He always had a smile and was willing to help everyone. He loved all animals, especially his pets Sage, Basil, T-Bone, Danielle, Percy, Killer Dog and Cookie.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -