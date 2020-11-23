Edward Joseph Chiasson, Sr. "Mr. Shorty"Thibodaux - Edward Joseph Chiasson, Sr. "Mr. Shorty", 85, died Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 6:15 AM. Born, October 21st, 1934, he was a native of Chackbay, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.He is survived by his wife of 27 years; Elizabeth R. Chiasson; children, Edward "Pecan" Chiasson, Jr. (Janice), Kim Henis (David), Dean Landry (Tina); grandchildren, Tabitha Stein, Dallas Landry, Kameron Heinis, Brandy Broussard, Christine O'Neil; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Hebert, Lonnie Hebert; sisters, Melodia H. Lombas, Eve H. Crochet.He is preceded in death by his parents, Felicien Chiasson, Annette C. Hebert; 1st wife, Shirley Lirette Chiasson; grandson, Jason Chiasson. Edward, affectionately known to many as "Mr. Shorty," "Ginny Cake," and "Johnny" was a painter at Nicholls State University for 26 years. He loved yard work and was a jack of all trades. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend. He always had a smile and was willing to help everyone. He loved all animals, especially his pets Sage, Basil, T-Bone, Danielle, Percy, Killer Dog and Cookie.We invite you to share written or video condolences on Edward's memorial page online atOrdoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.