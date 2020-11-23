1/1
Edward Joseph "Mr. Shorty" Chiasson Sr.
Edward Joseph Chiasson, Sr. "Mr. Shorty"
Thibodaux - Edward Joseph Chiasson, Sr. "Mr. Shorty", 85, died Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 6:15 AM. Born, October 21st, 1934, he was a native of Chackbay, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years; Elizabeth R. Chiasson; children, Edward "Pecan" Chiasson, Jr. (Janice), Kim Henis (David), Dean Landry (Tina); grandchildren, Tabitha Stein, Dallas Landry, Kameron Heinis, Brandy Broussard, Christine O'Neil; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Hebert, Lonnie Hebert; sisters, Melodia H. Lombas, Eve H. Crochet.He is preceded in death by his parents, Felicien Chiasson, Annette C. Hebert; 1st wife, Shirley Lirette Chiasson; grandson, Jason Chiasson. Edward, affectionately known to many as "Mr. Shorty," "Ginny Cake," and "Johnny" was a painter at Nicholls State University for 26 years. He loved yard work and was a jack of all trades. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend. He always had a smile and was willing to help everyone. He loved all animals, especially his pets Sage, Basil, T-Bone, Danielle, Percy, Killer Dog and Cookie.
We invite you to share written or video condolences on Edward's memorial page online at
www.ordoynefunerals.com.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
