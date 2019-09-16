|
|
Edward Lee Cotton, 68, a native of Chicago, Ill., and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 18, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 120 Mission Blvd. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Combon Cemetery.
Edward is survived by his wife, Mona Lisa Cotton; mother, Rosella Haynes; sons, Edward Cotton "Tico," Marcus Cotton Sr. (Sherrene), David Cowley (Kelsey), Elliot Cotton and Eric Akuetteh; daughters, Donlashoni Cowley, Naa Yarteley Akuetteh and Rosalind Cotton-Russell; brothers, Gerald Cotton, Dewey Cotton, Steve Cotton and Eric Cotton "Ricky"; and sister, Bettina Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar D. Cotton; and sister, Beverly Cotton.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Sept. 16, 2019