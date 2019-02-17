|
Edward "Bozo, Ed, Eddie" Naquin, 65, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. with a religious service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his siblings, Mercedes Samanie and husband Caroll, Wayne Naquin and wife Karen, Linda Fields and husband Ellis, Cindy Gravois, Bertrand "Bert" Naquin and companion Lisa; former wife, Cheryl Simon Naquin; stepson, Todd Falgoust; seven step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Naquin Sr. and Doris Malbrough Naquin; brother-in-law, Raymond Gravois; and stepdaughters, Mitzi Oubre and Kristi Marse.
The family wishes to offer their gratitude to the staffs of Audubon Health & Rehab, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and St. Catherine Hospice for the care of their brother.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, Louisiana is in charge of arrangements.
