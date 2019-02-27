|
Edward "E.J." Ougel, a native of Larose, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time Monday, March 4 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
E.J. is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Melanie Poche Ougel; children, Monica (Melvin "T-Mel") Guidroz, Edward "T-Ed" Ougel III, Lance "Hap" (Renee) Ougel and Jason Ougel; and former daughters-in-law, Judy Ougel and Jessica Ougel.
He was the proud grandfather of Jordan (companion, Scarlet) Ougel, Chandler (Shelly) Guidroz, Coley Guidroz, Tyler Ougel, Garrett Ougel, Chandler Vedros, Janae Istre and Noah Ougel; step-grandfather of Emily Creppel and Aynslie Horn and Drake Horn; and great-grandfather of Skyler and Chloe Ougel and Sophia and Savannah Guidroz.
He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Melvin (Ethel) Ougel, Clifford "Kippy" (Catherine) Ougel, Bobby (Ethelyn) Ougel, Brent (companion, Jerry Charpentier) Ougel; and sisters, Mavis Cheramie, Judy (Evans "Sonny") Naquin, Connie Ougel, Nanette (Aaron "Rusty") Arabie, Patsy (Keith) Guidry and Neina (Perry) Matherne.
E.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Edward (Ediez) Sr. and Flavia Adams Ougel; son, Randy James Ougel; nephews, Ricky Ougel and Travis Griffin; and brothers-in-law, Kim Rousse and Chester Cheramie.
E.J. enjoyed cooking, working in the yard, watching football games, taking care of his family and taking Melanie on lots of dates.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019