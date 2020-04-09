Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Edward Raymond Perio

Edward Raymond Perio Obituary
Edward Raymond Perio departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 82, a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A private graveside service was held at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Edward is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson Perio; his children, Dwayna, Juan, Dalvin, Troy, Terry Jr. and Tia; sisters Elizabeth Johnson, Shirley Perio and Judy (Romel) Singer; brother Sidney Perio; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
