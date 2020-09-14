Edward Smithson, 68, of Houma, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020.



Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 17, beginning at noon, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will take place in Rogers Cemetery.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Smithson; children, Chad Ramsey and Misty Carpenter (Quinton); grandchildren, Morgan Slemker (Luke), Quade Carpenter, and Mya Carpenter; great-grandchild, Marayne Slemker; siblings Don (Erika), Jane, Vicki (Ken), Bill (Marla) and Kelley (Debra); and numerous nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald K. and Betty J. Smithson.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.





