Edward "Boo-Boo" Thibodaux

Larose - Edward "Boo-Boo" Thibodaux, 55 a native of Galliano, La. and resident of Larose passed away on October 20, 2020.

Visitation will be Monday October 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La. and on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church at 11:00 am with burial in the church cemetery.

"Boo-Boo" is survived by his brother, Jody (Kristy) Thibodaux; godchildren; Devin Thibodaux and Johnathan Thibodaux; niece Jaycee Thibodaux.

"Boo-Boo" was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford J. and Audrey Boudreaux Thibodaux; infant brother, John Thibodaux.

"Boo-Boo" was employed by Lafourche Parish Government.

He loved listening to music and enjoyed drinking his beer.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store