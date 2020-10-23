1/1
Edward "Boo-Boo" Thibodaux
Edward "Boo-Boo" Thibodaux
Larose - Edward "Boo-Boo" Thibodaux, 55 a native of Galliano, La. and resident of Larose passed away on October 20, 2020.
Visitation will be Monday October 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off, La. and on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 8:00 am until 10:30 am. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church at 11:00 am with burial in the church cemetery.
"Boo-Boo" is survived by his brother, Jody (Kristy) Thibodaux; godchildren; Devin Thibodaux and Johnathan Thibodaux; niece Jaycee Thibodaux.
"Boo-Boo" was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford J. and Audrey Boudreaux Thibodaux; infant brother, John Thibodaux.
"Boo-Boo" was employed by Lafourche Parish Government.
He loved listening to music and enjoyed drinking his beer.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
