Mr. Edward Trahan long time resident of Houma passed away on June 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 91.



Edward is survived by his two daughters; Janice Clement and husband Dwain, Joanie Fanguy and husband Neil; sister; Rosalita Cunningham; brothers John Trahan; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceeded in death by his parents, Jean and Helen Trahan; his loving wife, Eva Trahan; son, Ronnie Trahan; daughters, Debbie Blanchard, Bonnie Authement; and grandson Troy Lirette.



Edward was a hard worker all of his life, he loved to trawl and running his own business Eddie and Eva Trahan Seafood. Edward was a loving father, grandfather who always got the most pleasure in life by cooking and spending time with his family. Edward will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral home on Friday June 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Mass to be held at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin at 11:45 a.m.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store