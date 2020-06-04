Edward Trahan
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Edward Trahan long time resident of Houma passed away on June 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 91.

Edward is survived by his two daughters; Janice Clement and husband Dwain, Joanie Fanguy and husband Neil; sister; Rosalita Cunningham; brothers John Trahan; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Jean and Helen Trahan; his loving wife, Eva Trahan; son, Ronnie Trahan; daughters, Debbie Blanchard, Bonnie Authement; and grandson Troy Lirette.

Edward was a hard worker all of his life, he loved to trawl and running his own business Eddie and Eva Trahan Seafood. Edward was a loving father, grandfather who always got the most pleasure in life by cooking and spending time with his family. Edward will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral home on Friday June 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Mass to be held at St. Joseph Church in Chauvin at 11:45 a.m.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral Mass
11:45 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 4, 2020
My heart goes out to yall. I remember those dinners around the table...he was a great man..loved his family....prayer for the family..sorry for your loss.
Pamela naquin
Family
June 3, 2020
Loved Nonc Eddy. Always joking with me about being so short. R I P
Cindy Sevin
Friend
June 3, 2020
I will miss you paw Ed ! You were always great to be around . You took us in as your own grand children. There was never a dull moment with you .
Kadrian & girls !
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved