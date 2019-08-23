Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Edwin Chauvin
Edwin Joseph Chauvin

Edwin Joseph Chauvin Obituary
Edwin Joseph Chauvin, born July 6, 1925, in Chauvin, lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Chauvin Funeral home. Visitation will resume at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 9 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Edwin is survived by his children, Cheryl Chauvin Francois and husband Michael, Jules B. Chauvin Sr. and wife Sheila, and Peggy Chauvin Goodman and husband Michael; and Edwin's beloved dog, Petey.

He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and two nephews.

Edwin was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mae Authement Chauvin; parents Henry and Louise LeBlanc Babin.

Ed was a WWII veteran who served in the Armored Tank Division under General Patton.

"Papa" had an entrepreneurial spirit and was successful in all his endeavors. He and his wife "Maw" were a team and a great source of strength to their family. His favorite pastime was sitting on his back porch swing smoking a cigar, with Petey by his side, along with family and friends telling his stories of his life growing up on Little Calliou, his time in the war and fishing at his camps.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Haydel Hospice, Patty Voss and medical team especially Grace.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , woundedwarriorproject.org or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
