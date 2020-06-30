Edwin L. Dupre, 86, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, died at 12:14 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home, West Park in Gray, La. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church at 11a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Edwin is survived by three sons, David Dupre (Shirley), Tommy Dupre (Yvonne) and Joseph "Petie" Dupre (Jeannine); two daughters, Loretta Dupre and Edith Talbot (Bruce).



He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Dula Duplantis Dupre; son, Edwin "Nina" Dupre Jr; parents, David T. Dupre and Octavia Porche Dupre; and brothers, Johnny and Clark Dupre.



Edwin was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He was also the proud owner of Dula & Edwin's Seafood Restaurant and Dupre's Cafe. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.



Our family would like to offer THANKS to The Oaks of Houma Nursing home for taking great care of him.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store