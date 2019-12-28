Home

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Larose, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Larose, LA
Resources
Edwina D. Savoie

Edwina D. Savoie Obituary
Edwina D. Savoie, 94, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Edwina is survived by her son, Karl Savoie (Stacey); daughter, Gail Danos; eight grandchildren, Carla, Dwan, Kal, Ramey, Logan, Angela, Sarah and Rebecca; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence and Wilbert Danos; sister, Clarabelle; and son-in-law, Kirk St. Pierre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Savoie; parents, Louis and Ora Danos; daughter, Pamela St. Pierre;
granddaughter, Amaris; and sister, Emelda.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
