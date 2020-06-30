Effie Gisclair Pierce
Effie Gisclair Pierce, 95 a native and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Sunday June 28, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.

Effie is survived by her children, Wayne (Paula) Pierce, Jo-Anne (Clinton) Bellanger and Beverly (Malco) Guidry; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Albert Pierce; parents, Clement and Angela Gisclair Cretini; brothers, Frisco Gisclair, Swetsay Gisclair and Ed Gisclair; sisters, Mazie Eymard, Celeste Kieff, Avelia Bruce and Anna Galliano; and granddaughter, Molly B. Adams.

Effie was a member of the choir at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family on her front porch. She loved trips to Grand Isle, and her flowers.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
