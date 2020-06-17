Elaine Arceneaux Hoover
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Arceneaux Hoover, native of Bayou Blue and resident of Ponchatoula passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at 2:50 a.m. on Friday May 29, 2020. Mrs. Hoover was born August 13, 1931. In 1980, she married Julius Hoover of Ponchatoula, who preceded her into death. She is also preceded into death by her parents Eles and Inez Labit Arceneaux; brother, Ronald Arceneaux; and sister, Shirley Arnonne.

Mrs. Hoover was blessed to receive two step-daughters in marriage and she is survived by both Julia Ann Camadine (husband George) and Katrina Hood (husband Greg, Sr.) Also surviving Mrs. Hoover are six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and two sisters, June Villa and Inez Neyrey.

Mrs. Hoover was a retired educator with the Terrebonne Parish School Board and spent her retirement camping at Tchefuncte Campground, tending her garden and farm with her husband as well as providing a home for many dogs and cats. She was an active member of the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Ponchatoula and looked forward to the day that she would return home to her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Hoover prayed her rosary faithfully and always asked for the Lord to protect her friends and family.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 20 in Sandhill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
100 W Magnolia St
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
(985) 386-6580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved