Elaine Arceneaux Hoover, native of Bayou Blue and resident of Ponchatoula passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at 2:50 a.m. on Friday May 29, 2020. Mrs. Hoover was born August 13, 1931. In 1980, she married Julius Hoover of Ponchatoula, who preceded her into death. She is also preceded into death by her parents Eles and Inez Labit Arceneaux; brother, Ronald Arceneaux; and sister, Shirley Arnonne.



Mrs. Hoover was blessed to receive two step-daughters in marriage and she is survived by both Julia Ann Camadine (husband George) and Katrina Hood (husband Greg, Sr.) Also surviving Mrs. Hoover are six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and two sisters, June Villa and Inez Neyrey.



Mrs. Hoover was a retired educator with the Terrebonne Parish School Board and spent her retirement camping at Tchefuncte Campground, tending her garden and farm with her husband as well as providing a home for many dogs and cats. She was an active member of the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Ponchatoula and looked forward to the day that she would return home to her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Hoover prayed her rosary faithfully and always asked for the Lord to protect her friends and family.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 20 in Sandhill Cemetery.



Arrangements by Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store