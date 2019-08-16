|
|
Elaine Breaux, 72, of Houma, passed away on August 16, 2019. Her passion was bingo and going to the movies. She was a very big animal lover.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will take place in the Bayou Black Cemetery.
Elaine is survived by her brother, Perry Breaux and wife, Gwen; and nephew, Craig Breaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mae Trahan Breaux.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019