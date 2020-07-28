Elaine C. Hebert, 72, of Schriever, passed away on July 24, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, in the St. Bridget Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.



She is survived by her husband, Paul Hebert Sr.; sons, Paul Hebert Jr. (Michelle), and Jerrel Hebert, Sr. (Agnes); brothers Dudley Chauvin (Barbara), Larry Chauvin (Ida), and Charles Chauvin Sr. (Faith); and sister, Sharon Chauvin Schexnayder(Eddie); grandchildren, Ryan Hebert (Haley), Zack Hebert (Saira), Jerrel Hebert, Jr., Summer Hebert (Landon), and HalieHebert; and great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brody Hebert, Bralynn, Riyalee and Raya Dutton, and Ed Cunza.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Glaze Chauvin; brothers, Leonard Sr., Felix, Jerrel and Morris Jr.; and sister, Mary Chauvin.



"Mrs. Elaine", as she was affectionately known in the community, was a very talented lady who held many jobs and had many hobbies during her lifetime. She was a licensed beautician who had her own beauty shop in Schriever in the 1970's, then later taught at South Louisiana Beauty College where she had trained. She then went on to work as a dispatcher for Troop C in Gray, and retired after 25 years of service to the State. After "retirement", she worked as Supervisor of Security and Housekeeping at Southland Mall for 15 years, during which time she also worked as a Nanny to a family within the Houma area.



She was deeply loving, generous, compassionate and humorous, and her door was always open to anyone in need. Her greatest joy in life was preparing for and hosting large family gatherings in her home. She was a seamstress who enjoyed gardening, home canning, and making seasonal and holiday crafts with which to decorate her home. Her cooking was beyond compare, and a seat at her table was always filled with love, fun and laughter.



She was a true Matriarch, who was cherished and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. During the last 10 years of her life, she courageously fought a battle with cancer, while those around her watched in awe of her faith and strength, as she continued to work, as well as manage to be there for her family whenever they needed her.



The family would like to thank Dr. Chauvin and Dr. Rao, as well as the staff at Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, and St. Joseph Hospice.



Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store