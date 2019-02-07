Home

Services
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
5544 N. Bayou Black Drive
Gibson, LA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
5544 N. Bayou Black Drive
Gibson, LA
View Map
1949 - 2019
Elaine Cranshaw Obituary
Elaine "Tiny" Cranshaw, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Beulah Baptist Church, 5544 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Alvina Champagne; three grandchildren, Alayna Mathurin (Andy), Alexandria Camp and Aaron Dugar; two great-grandchildren, Elias Busby and Judah Mathurin; brothers, Fillmore Cranshaw Jr. (Gwendolyn) and Randy Chapman (Pamela); and sisters, Cynthia Chagois (Samuel), Marilyn Williams (James), Sandra Foulcard (Carl) and Orelia Billizon (Nathan).

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chadonia M. Cranshaw; father, Fillmore Cranshaw Sr.; mother, Cedonia Short Chapman; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Roselean Cranshaw; and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Leola Short.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
