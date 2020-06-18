Elaine Daigle Richard, 77, native and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on June, 16, 2020.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place in her honor on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery.



She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Richard (Perry) and Denise Madere; brothers, Michael and David Daigle; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and companion, Jan Trahan.



She is preceded in death by parents Alvin and Marie Daigle.



Elaine was a caregiver, loved getting her hair done, meeting and greeting people, loved painting, gardening, antiques, and shopping. The most important things in her life was God, family and friends.



Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



