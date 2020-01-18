Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Elaine Henry Foret

Elaine Henry Foret Obituary
Elaine Henry Foret, 74, of Houma, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Foret; children, David Foret and wife Doreen, Ricky Foret and wife Holly, Donna Foret, and Jerry Foret and wife Lauren; grandchildren, Dusty, Derek, Drew and wife Macie, Kristen, Frankie Jr., Dalton, Felicitie, and Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Ali Grace, Emma, and Kate; and five brothers and four sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Magnus and Inez Henry; and two sisters.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
