Elaine Julie McElroy Braud, age 61, a native and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 p.m.



Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Julie is survived by her husband of 39 years, Donnie Braud; daughter, Lauren Larpenter and husband, Kevin; granddaughter, Isabella; siblings, Norma Theriot, Mary Matherne, Fay McElroy Jr., Elizabeth LeBlanc, Annette Fournier, and Daniel McElroy; and numerous friends and extended family members.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Fay McElroy Sr. and Roberta Dorsey McElroy; sister, Melanie Pellegrin; and infant sister, Alice McElroy.



Julie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know her. She enjoyed her backyard, road trips, and spending time with her friends and family, especially when spoiling her beloved granddaughter. She was a long-time member of the Krewe of Hyacinthians. She was hard working and served 36 years with the Barker Auto Family.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Barker family, John Roussel, the Krewe of Terreanians and Hyacinthians, her caregiver, Rennasha Monique Mahoney from KSI Companion Care, Patty Voss from Haydel Hospice, all her healthcare providers, and her friends and family for all their time, love, and care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MacDonell Children's Services, St. Jude or the .



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 4 to July 5, 2019