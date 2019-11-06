|
|
Elaine Legendre Hebert, 82, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Elaine was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Hebert; and three children: Dr. Mark Hebert, wife Rachel, Jude Hebert, wife Kellie, and Bernadette Hebert Fields, husband Chad. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Paige, Andrew, Caroline, Christopher, Cullen, Eric, Benjamin and Aiden; and a great-granddaughter, Alora.
She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Angela; her parents, Guy Legendre and Yvonne Ledet Legendre; her brothers, Guy Legendre, and Monsignor Francis Legendre; and her in-laws, Eddie Hebert Sr. and Verna Clement Ledet.
Elaine graduated from Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Thibodaux. She then went on to become a registered nurse having graduated valedictorian of her class at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She began her career in nursing at old St. Joseph Hospital, then Thibodaux Regional and finally found her career in geriatrics at several area nursing homes. Her work ethic, professional performance, and care towards her patients and family members were of the highest quality. Her kindness and generosity went beyond average. She was a wonderful and caring nurse to all those entrusted in her care.
Elaine loved life, but most of all she loved being a wife and mother. She was actively involved in her children's interests, whether it is cub scouts, sports, swim meets, or school functions. Mom was there!
Elaine was a Christian woman, who was deeply committed to our Lord. She was a devout Catholic and attended church services regularly. She always guided her thoughts and actions through Christian values. For many years she participated in scheduling individuals at the local food bank, while encouraging community involvement in its purpose.
She will be missed by her family and friends. They will miss her smiles, her words of comfort, encouragement, laughter, and her strong sense of friendship towards everyone. To Elaine, there was no stranger, no prejudice, and no feelings of not being wanted or cared for by her. She saw goodness in everyone no matter what or who they were, and most of all; she taught that to her family to do the same.
Her final act of charity was giving her body to LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans for continued study. Through this act, she demonstrated to all of us, her continued generosity and kindness towards her fellow man.
Elaine will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral on Friday afternoon starting at 2 p.m. followed by Holy Mass at 3 p.m.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019