Elaine Marie Martin Scott Blanchard, 66, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on June 26, 2020.



A visitation will be held in her honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 9 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue, until the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Elaine is survived by her daughter, Julia Scott Thibodeaux, son-in-law, James Thibodeaux; granddaughters, Kelsey Thibodeaux (Charles Boudreaux), and Jamey Thibodeaux (Jule Chaisson); great-grandchildren, Sandi Thibodeaux, Lori Ledet, Stevie Ledet, Alyssa Verrett, and Melvin Verrett Jr.; sister, Merline Trahan (Harris Guidry Sr.); brothers, Michael "Mike" Martin (Shirley Martin), and David Martin Sr. (Melanie Martin); god-children, Melisa Henry (Eldren Henry), Christy Sollers (Chris Sollers), and Halie Neil; numerous nieces and nephews.



She is also survived by her second husband, Elie Blanchard Sr.; stepchildren, Amy Blanchard, Angelina Robichaux (Rudy Robichaux Jr.), Angel LeCompte, Alisha Blanchard, Allyson Brunet (Douglas Brunet), and Elie Blanchard Jr. (Tammy Bernard); and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Scott Jr.; daughters, Liza Scott and Sandy Scott; son, Curtis Scott; granddaughter, Kaley Verrett; great-grandchildren, Thibodeaux and Chaisson; parents, Irvin and Leola Dupre Martin; and step-son-in-law, Lloyd LeCompte Jr.



The family would like to thank Dr. Fadi Abou-Issa, Dr. Faile, Dr. Abben, the staff of CIS of Houma and the staff of CCU at TGMC along with Dr. Nettleton for the care they provided for Elaine Blanchard. They would also like to thank the staff at the Chauvin Senior Citizens Center for their support and kindness throughout the time Elaine spent with them.



