Elaine Turner Rutledge, 75, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 1000 Wallis St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Turner (Sherl), Robert Jr., Royce and Willie Rutledge (Quan); daughter, Charlene M. Sylvan; granddaughter, Whitney Rutledge; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Naveed Merrick; brothers, Ronnie Jones (Robin), Thomas Turner (Wanda) and Morris Turner (Bertha); and sisters, Lois Theriot, Claudette Johnson (Ernest) and Claudia Cotton (Jerry).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rutledge Sr.; son, Reginald Rutledge; daughter, Kathy M. Rutledge; granddaughter, Natalie Merrick; parents, Henry and Catherine Ringold Turner; brothers, Michael and Harold Turner; sister, Joan Steward; paternal grandparents, Henry Sr. and Daisy Turner; and maternal grandparents, Arthur and Charlotte Ringold.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019