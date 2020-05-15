|
Elaine Voisin Callahan, 89, a native of Theriot and resident of Houma, passed away on May 11, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, at St. Eloi Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Mark Callahan Sr. and wife Arlene, and Jerry Callahan; daughter, Mary Callahan Singletary and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Amy Callahan LeBlanc and husband Ronnie, Mark Callahan Jr., Jerri Anne Callahan, Michelle Callahan, Shelby Verrett, Matthew Singletary II, and Tyler Singletary; great-grandchildren, Kelsie Authement, Gaven Authement, Saphire Boudreaux, Malik Rabee, Laila Rabee, and Elaina Gail Rabee; brother, Julius Voisin and wife Barbara; and sister, Winona Voisin Knight and husband Allen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michel Callahan; parents, Aubin Voisin and Lena Dupre Voisin; grandson, Kelly Callahan; grandson-in-law, Clarence "Brud" Authement III; daughter-in-law, Gail Callahan; brothers, Percy Voisin, Elvyn "Pete" Voisin, Elward "Chup" Voisin; and sisters, Annamae Voisin Hornsby, Eula Mae Voisin Pellegrin, Jenette Voisin Trahan, and infant sister, Libby Voisin.
Elaine devoted her life to the Blessed Mother and was a faithful parishioner of Holy Rosary and St. Eloi Catholic Church. She was a care taker for many years.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 18, 2020