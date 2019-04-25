|
|
Elbert J. "Smitty" Smith departed this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence in Thibodaux. He was 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux. Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Williams and Southall Chapel. Cremation to follow.
Elbert is survived by his former wife, Hanna J. Smith; sons, Melchizedek Williams (Pamela) and Algyross Smith; daughters, Dynechia Gibson and Altagracia Broomfield (Wendell); brother, Mitchell Smith (Betty); sisters, Joyce Stewart and Bobbie Weams (Bruce); 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019