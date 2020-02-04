|
|
Mrs. Elda Falgoust Griffin, 92, a native of Evergreen and resident of Golden Meadow, moved on to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Elda is survived by her children; Steven Griffin, Mary Burrows (John), Gloria Van Hartesveldt, and Lucrece Griffin-Tucker (Jim); seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Neva Griffin.
Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Griffin, son, Harold Griffin; two grandchildren; parents, Lucrece and Victor Falgoust; and three brothers and four sisters.
Mrs. Griffin was an evangelical minister who sang in the church choir at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, and was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, an active member of the Golden Meadow Senior Center and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, but her greatest achievement was the love and care she gave her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and godchildren.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020