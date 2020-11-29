1/1
Elda Ofelia Dugas
1931 - 2020
Elda Ofelia Dugas, 89, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 4:36pm. Elda was a native of Conception, Nicaragua and resident of Metarie, LA.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, LA beginning at 12:00pm.
Elda is survived by her children, Linda Pelicano and husband Anthony Pelicano Jr., Diana Cedor and husband Scott Cedor; grandson, Noah Pelicano.
Elda is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Paul Dugas; parents, Victor and Maria Goussen Fonseca; and nine brothers and sisters.
Elda enjoyed the time spent with her family and loved ones. Elda also enjoyed cooking family meals and working and tending to her gardens. She could take anything and make it grow with her gardening magic.
Elda's life and love will live on in the memories shared by her family and friends. She will never be forgotten; but always and forever loved.
We will be following Covid restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elda Dugas.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements
5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360
Phone: 985-868-2536 Fax: 985-876-5032

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Terrebonne Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
