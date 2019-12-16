|
Eldies Labbe' Cenac, 96, a native of St. Martinville and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019.
Private services will be held a later date.
She is survived by her son, William J. Cenac; daughters, Stephanie Stark (Bob), Lynn Cenac and Donna Samanie (Dwight); brother, Norman Labbe'; sisters, Shirley Dastgue and Carol Matherne; grandchildren, Naomi Denton (Toby), Jenna Stark, Chelsea Lee (Jake), Carlton "CJ" Baudean Jr., Nicole Baudean, Lexie Fontenot and Simon"Joe" Cenac; great-grandchild, Anthony, Olivia, Audrey, Bensen and Jaclyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Cenac; parents, Waldo Joseph Labbe' Sr. and Eldies Marguerite Landry Labbe'; son, Andrew Cenac; and brother, Waldo Joseph "Wally" Labbe' Jr.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019