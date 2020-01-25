|
Eldon "Cowboy" Bourg Sr., 71, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac. The burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac.
Eldon is survived by his wife of 45 years, Hope Duplantis Bourg; sons Eldon Jr. (Jeanelle), Chad (Michelle) and Travis Bourg (Lisa); brothers Randolph (Alice) and Leroy Bourg (Temple); sister Vanolia Dumond (Douglas); grandchildren Brianna, Kassie, Macey, Victoria, Hayden Bourg, Nathan King, Chairity Oates, Skylar Bourg and Bryson Bourg; and great-grandchild Rilee Little.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Elda Pellegrin Bourg: brothers Mangus Bourg (Marie) and Easton Bourg; and Burnulla Freeman (Nolan).
The family wishes to thank Hospice of South Louisiana, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center of Houma, and Benson Cancer Center of New Orleans.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020