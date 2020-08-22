Eldon F. Callahan, 53 a native and resident of Larose, La. passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, not related to COVID-19.



A private service will be held.



Eldon is survived by his wife of 32 years Lynn Charpentier Callahan; son, Tyler Eldon Callahan; sister, Jody L. (Carl) Cook; godsons, Shawn Cook and Don Danos Jr.; brother from another mother and best friend, Don Danos Sr.; nephews, Zachary, Shawn and Kendall Cook, Jayce Merrifield, Nicholas Gaston, Stephen Barnes and Bronx Gaston; nieces, Nicol Merrifield, Jessica Barnes, Holly Merrifield, Brooklyn and Britain Gaston; sister-in-law, Gail Charpentier; fur babies, Oscar and Molly Callahan.



Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, Houston Callahan and Jeannette Lorraine Callahan; grandparents, Eva L. Guidry Eldon Lorraine, Alcide Guidry, Stella Callahan, and Felix Callahan; in-laws; Lincoln J. and Irene Allemand Charpentier, sister-in-law; Jackie Gaston, brother-in-law; Dale Charpentier Godmother; Mary Ann Danos; Godfather; Harold Ougel, fur baby Spike Callahan.



Eldon was a manager/supervisor at McDonald's for many years. He loved LSU and Saints football. He adored his family and his family adored him. He loved the American flag and American eagles. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed all who knew him.



Samart-Mothe entrusted with funeral arrangements.



