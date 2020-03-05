|
Eldred Martinez Durocher, 90, was born on March 7, 1929, in Chackbay, and passed away on March 3, 2020, in Thibodaux.
Eldred graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in Thibodaux, and Ursuline College in New Orleans. She was employed by the Lafourche Parish School Board as a classroom teacher. She enjoyed baking and sewing, but most of all, she enjoyed the company of her children, family and friends. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral where she served as Eucharistic minister.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux, with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 1 p.m. The burial will directly follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her children; Dr. Jonathan Durocher Sr. (Jane), Rebecca Durocher Ford (Craig), Joseph Durocher, Richard Durocher, and Bill F. Durocher (Becky); grandchildren, Dr. JoAnne Durocher Barrios (Stephen), Sarah Durocher Duet (Scott), Emily Durocher Lazzell (Paul), Jonathan Durocher Jr. (Tiffany), Lauren Babin Boudreaux (Jake), Whitney Babin Landry (Mitch), Caroline Babin, Drew Anne, Alyssa, Alexander, Nelson John "Jack" II, and Claire Durocher; great-grandchildren, Jude and Alice Barrios, Marian Duet, Ethan Lazzell, Conner Lazzell, Evangeline Lazzell, and Liam Boudreaux; brother, Dennis Martinez; sister-in-law, Josephine Martinez; and brother-in-law, Michael Durocher.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Nelson John Durocher; her parents, Whitney and Olympe Constant Martinez; one grandson, Richard G. Durocher Jr.; siblings, Sylvia Martinez Himel (Shelby, Sr.), Charles Martinez (Janice), and Gerald Martinez; and sister-in-law, Katie Martinez.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020