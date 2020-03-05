Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Eldred Durocher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldred Martinez Durocher


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eldred Martinez Durocher Obituary
Eldred Martinez Durocher, 90, was born on March 7, 1929, in Chackbay, and passed away on March 3, 2020, in Thibodaux.

Eldred graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in Thibodaux, and Ursuline College in New Orleans. She was employed by the Lafourche Parish School Board as a classroom teacher. She enjoyed baking and sewing, but most of all, she enjoyed the company of her children, family and friends. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral where she served as Eucharistic minister.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Landry's Funeral Home in Thibodaux, with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral at 1 p.m. The burial will directly follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her children; Dr. Jonathan Durocher Sr. (Jane), Rebecca Durocher Ford (Craig), Joseph Durocher, Richard Durocher, and Bill F. Durocher (Becky); grandchildren, Dr. JoAnne Durocher Barrios (Stephen), Sarah Durocher Duet (Scott), Emily Durocher Lazzell (Paul), Jonathan Durocher Jr. (Tiffany), Lauren Babin Boudreaux (Jake), Whitney Babin Landry (Mitch), Caroline Babin, Drew Anne, Alyssa, Alexander, Nelson John "Jack" II, and Claire Durocher; great-grandchildren, Jude and Alice Barrios, Marian Duet, Ethan Lazzell, Conner Lazzell, Evangeline Lazzell, and Liam Boudreaux; brother, Dennis Martinez; sister-in-law, Josephine Martinez; and brother-in-law, Michael Durocher.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Nelson John Durocher; her parents, Whitney and Olympe Constant Martinez; one grandson, Richard G. Durocher Jr.; siblings, Sylvia Martinez Himel (Shelby, Sr.), Charles Martinez (Janice), and Gerald Martinez; and sister-in-law, Katie Martinez.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eldred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -