Eldret K. Gautreaux
Eldret K. Gautreaux, 92, a native of Raceland and resident of Lockport, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 23, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Gautreaux (Betty Jo), Eddie Gautreaux (Shirley) and Edward Gautreaux Jr. (Tammy); daughters, Rhea Hall, Laurella Bergeron (Bryan), Judy Gautreaux, Denise Schwierjohn (Richard Dale); niece, Gaynelle Wiley (Ken); 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gautreaux Sr.; parents, Leon and Ella Knight; sisters, Jennie LeBlanc and Eula Diebold; and other half brothers and sisters; granddaughter, Kimberly Robichaux; and son-in-law, James Hall and loving companion, Virgil Sampey.

She was a loving mother and grandmother with a wonderful sense of humor and loved by all.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ochsner St. Anne Hospital and Journey Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
