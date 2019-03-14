|
Eleanor "Tulut" Dufrene, 86, a native of and a resident of Des Allemands, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Life Church in Boutte. Pastors John Ponder and Don Logan will be officiating services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in Des Allemands Mennonite Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Josh Dufrene; children, Karen Dickey (Bruce), Kerry Dufrene (Wendy), Lou Estey (Ed), Timothy Dufrene (Gaynell), and Bradley Dufrene (Rita); sister, Edvidge Troxler; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Dufrene; parents, Junius and Lottie Rogers; brothers, David, Roy, Kenneth, and Mark Rogers; and sisters, Phyllis Cantrell and Iva "Sis" Detillier.
Tulut was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019