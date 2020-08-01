1/1
Eleanor Williams
1936 - 2020
Eleanor "Louise" Williams age 84, passed away from her battle with cancer on Wednesday July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial for Louise beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 6, at St. Francis de Sales. Private burial will follow.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Ellen Williams and spouse Karen Snyder, and Jennifer Wautlet; grandchildren, Merrill Wautlet, and Andrew Wautlet; and brothers, Joe and Gene Bacon.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James S. Williams Sr.; parents, Dena and Ted Bacon; and son, James S. Williams Jr.

Louis was a graduate of SLI in Lafayette where she was a majorette for four years. After graduating with a double major in Elementary Education and Speech Therapy, she moved to Houma and became one of the first speech therapists in Terrebonne Parish. Louise had many interests especially playing cards, traveling and reading but her favorite activity wasspending time with her many friends and family.

Her family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care especially James, Eva and Angie, and also Katie for her help and companionship to Louise these past few months.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Angels Residential Facility at:
10450 Ellerbe Road Shreveport, La 71106

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales
Memories & Condolences

August 1, 2020
Ellen & Karen, I am so very sorry for your loss. May Louise Rest In Peace after such a gallant fight with cancer. May God give you both peace and strength as you go through the days ahead. Love, Dixie & Kenneth
Dixie & Kenneth Blue
Friend
August 1, 2020
Prayers to the Family. Louise was a beautiful lady and she will be missed ❤❤
Beth Harbison
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dear Ellen, I didn't know your mom, but I do know the myriad of feelings associated with the loss of one's mother. Prayers of strength are sent to you and Karen today.
Pat Heurtin
Friend
July 31, 2020
Ellen, Sending prayers and love to you and your family! we're in so sorry to hear about your Mom's passing!!! She is now singing and praising God every moment, of course, along with her teaching the other Angels how to play cards!!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Love,
Vicki & Michele
Vicki & Michele
Friend
July 31, 2020
Ellen and Karen and Jennifer - I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Louise. She was a colorful character who always made me laugh. I have good memories of being in Grand Isle with her. I will never ever forget that tan fat looks better than white fat! I know the three of you took good care of her and she was blessed to have such a family. Mary E.
Mary Emmons
Friend
July 31, 2020
Dearest ellie I’m so very sorry to learn about your momma. You and yours are in my prayers ❤❤ Virginia
Virginia Johns
Friend
July 31, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Lou’s passing. She was one of my favorite friends when I lived in Houma. She taught me to love the game of bridge and was a fantastic teacher. Prayers for her family and friends.
Jimmie Davies
Friend
