Eleanor "Louise" Williams age 84, passed away from her battle with cancer on Wednesday July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time resident of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial for Louise beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday August 6, at St. Francis de Sales. Private burial will follow.



Louise is survived by her daughters, Ellen Williams and spouse Karen Snyder, and Jennifer Wautlet; grandchildren, Merrill Wautlet, and Andrew Wautlet; and brothers, Joe and Gene Bacon.



She is preceded in death by her husband, James S. Williams Sr.; parents, Dena and Ted Bacon; and son, James S. Williams Jr.



Louis was a graduate of SLI in Lafayette where she was a majorette for four years. After graduating with a double major in Elementary Education and Speech Therapy, she moved to Houma and became one of the first speech therapists in Terrebonne Parish. Louise had many interests especially playing cards, traveling and reading but her favorite activity wasspending time with her many friends and family.



Her family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care especially James, Eva and Angie, and also Katie for her help and companionship to Louise these past few months.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Angels Residential Facility at:

10450 Ellerbe Road Shreveport, La 71106



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





