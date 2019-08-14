|
|
Elge "L.J." Forest, 92, a native of Bourg and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Robert "Bobby" Forest; and many cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Breaux Forest; parents, Wiltz and Ella Forest; and brothers, Eldon, Wilmis, Beldon and Ilmis Forest.
L.J. enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and a member of the VFW.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019