Elgin Malbrough Jr., 67, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on July 12, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, and on Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Malbrough of 47 years; two sons, Bart Malbrough and Jared (Erin) Malbrough; grandchildren, Natalee, Mason, and Jared Jr.; godchild, Kristi (Alex) Alexandini; brothers-in-law, Willard Terrebonne, and Roland (Gerri) Terrebonne; sisters-in-law, Pat (Issac) Caine; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Elgin and Rita Malbrough Sr.; infant brother; sisters, Jennifer (Richard) Levron; grandparents; sister-in-law, Lois Terrebonne; and numerous aunts and uncles.



Elgin was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved playing pool and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved his monthly suppers with his long-time buddies.



Samart Funeral Home, West Park in charge of arrangements.



