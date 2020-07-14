1/1
Elgin Malbrough Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elgin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elgin Malbrough Jr., 67, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on July 12, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, and on Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Malbrough of 47 years; two sons, Bart Malbrough and Jared (Erin) Malbrough; grandchildren, Natalee, Mason, and Jared Jr.; godchild, Kristi (Alex) Alexandini; brothers-in-law, Willard Terrebonne, and Roland (Gerri) Terrebonne; sisters-in-law, Pat (Issac) Caine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elgin and Rita Malbrough Sr.; infant brother; sisters, Jennifer (Richard) Levron; grandparents; sister-in-law, Lois Terrebonne; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Elgin was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved playing pool and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved his monthly suppers with his long-time buddies.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved