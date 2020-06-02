Elia Pierce Schoenberger, 96, a native of Cut Off and a resident of Larose, passed away on June 1, 2020.



Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Larousse (Tom); daughter-in-law, Jean Baudoin; stepson, David Schoenberger; and stepdaughter, Sandy Evans (Sam); sister, Frances Estay; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Schoenberger; son, Berthman Baudoin; parents, Forest and Sidonia Pierce; brothers, Vories, Abel and Edville Pierce; and sisters, Liza Cheramie, Evelia Breaux and Clara Guidroz.



Special thanks to Lafourche Home and Notre Dame Hospice.



Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.



