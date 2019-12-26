|
Elijah Lofton Jr., 79, died at 11:35 pm. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Born on June 25, 1940, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Monday, Dec. 30 at South Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, La.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristina Michelle Enebeli and husband Daniel; sisters, Joyce Julien and husband Robert, Shirley Blackshear, Mary Theresa White and husband Boatmon Ronald; special niece, Germaine Ingram; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Lofton Sr.; mother, Hazel Every; and sisters, Annie Lofton and Dr. Barbara Lofton.
Elijah was a graduate of C.M. Washington High School. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force. After leaving the military he moved to California for a period of time and later lived in both New York and Massachusetts before returning home to Louisiana.
Elijah was a computer programmer and went on to be a Realtor owning his own Real Estate Company, Lofton Realtors.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019