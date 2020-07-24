1/1
Elijah Mark Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elijah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elijah Mark Brown, 7, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 17, 2020.

Visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his parents, De'Wayne and Jenny Falgout Brown; older brother, Reese Brown; twin brother, Isiah Brown; little sister, Evie Brown; grandparents, Roger "Pie-o" Sr. and Shana Falgout, Trenashia Brown, and Dwayne Shaw; aunts, Joni Pellegrin, Da'Nasia Brown, and DeLanie Shaw; and uncles, Roger "P.J." Falgout Jr., Lance Brown, De'Ryan Brown and Zaquan Smith.

Elijah was known for his laugh and big smiles. He will be cherished deeply by his family, especially his mother and father. Fly high my sweet angel, rest in peace, we love you.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved