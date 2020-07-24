Elijah Mark Brown, 7, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 17, 2020.



Visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.



He is survived by his parents, De'Wayne and Jenny Falgout Brown; older brother, Reese Brown; twin brother, Isiah Brown; little sister, Evie Brown; grandparents, Roger "Pie-o" Sr. and Shana Falgout, Trenashia Brown, and Dwayne Shaw; aunts, Joni Pellegrin, Da'Nasia Brown, and DeLanie Shaw; and uncles, Roger "P.J." Falgout Jr., Lance Brown, De'Ryan Brown and Zaquan Smith.



Elijah was known for his laugh and big smiles. He will be cherished deeply by his family, especially his mother and father. Fly high my sweet angel, rest in peace, we love you.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



