Elisa Ann Galjour, 52, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on July 7, 2020.



Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Elisa is survived by her son, Gregory Galjour (Sarah); brother, Richard Galjour Jr (Andrea); sister, Kathleen Chabert (Buster); four godchildren, Matthew "Spur" Chabert, Garrett Galjour, Brock Williams, and Jake Galjour; and several other nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Sr. and Loretta Galjour; and brothers, Tyrone, Dwayne and Darin Galjour.



Elisa was a loving daughter, sister, mother and friend. She was a dedicated teacher who loved her students and her school.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a cancer center or foundation of your choice in her memory.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



